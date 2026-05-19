Straus Family Creamery Ice Cream Recalled For Metal Pieces

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Straus Family Creamery Ice Cream is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal fragments. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Straus Family Creamery of Petaluma, California.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. It was available for purchase beginning on May 4, 2026.

The ice cream is packed in a paper cup with a seal and lid, in quart and pine sizes. Only these best by dates of these specific flavors and sizes are included in the recall. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include Vanilla Bean in pint containers with best by date and UPC number pairs 23-Dec-2026 and 7-84830-10030-6, and 28-Dec-2026 and 7-84830-10030-6. Strawberry is also recalled, sold in quart containers with best by date 24-Dec-2026 and UPC number 7-84830-10097-9, and Strawberry in pint containers with best by date 25-Dec-2026 and UPC number 7-84830-10095-5.

Also recalled is Cookie Dough in pint containers, with best by date 26-Dec-2026 and UPC number 7-84830-10104-4, and Dutch Chocolate in quart containers with best by date 27-Dec-2026 and UPC number 7-84830-10012-2. Finally, Mint Chip is recalled, packaged in pint containers with best by date 30-Dec-2026 and UPC number 7-84830-10050-4. The best by date is printed in black on the outside bottom of the container.

If you bought any of these products with the specific numbers, do not eat them. You can throw the ice cream away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.