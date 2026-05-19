Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Seasoning Recalled For Salmonella

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Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Seasoning is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Blackstone Products of Providence, Utah.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level nationwide through Walmart stores and it was also sold through the Blackstone web site. The recall was issued because California Dairies recalled their dry milk powder, which is used to make this product, for possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product is Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Seasoning that is packaged in 7.3 ounce plastic tubs. The dry seasoning mix has the number, lot number, and best if used by date pairs 4106 and 2025-43282 and July 2, 2027; 4106 and 2025-46172 and August 5, 2027; and 4106 and lot number 2026-54751 and August 12, 2027. The lot code and best by dates are printed on the bottom of the tub.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away inn a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the item so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, especially if its was not cooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.