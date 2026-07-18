Taylor Farms Recalls Mexican Iceberg Lettuce For Cyclospora

Taylor Farms de Mexico is recalling Mexican iceberg lettuce for cyclospora contamination. The company says this recall is based on information provided by the FDA. The lettuce was sourced from central Mexico.

FDA traceback shows that a specific independent farm that represents less than 1% of the U.S. iceberg lettuce supply is a potential source for this outbreak. But the company is pulling all of its iceberg lettuce harvested from that region indefinitely, out of an abundance of caution.

No Taylor Farms salads or kits are associated with this outbreak, since no Taylor Farms salad kits are made with iceberg lettuce. The company is cooperating with the investigation.

The CDC has stated that iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell restaurants in five states – Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia – are linked to a huge cyclospora outbreak that has sickened between 1645 patients, according to the CDC, and 7372 patients, according to individual state totals. Illness onset dates range from May 13, 2026 to July 13, 2026.

The FDA has stated they found a single lettuce supplier from Mexico that supplied that product to the Taco Bell restaurants in those states. Taco Bell pulled fresh produce from the restaurants in those states on July 9, 2026.

Since it can take up to two weeks for symptoms of cyclosporiasis to appear after eating food contaminated with the parasite, the illness onset dates line up with Taco Bell’s actions.

If you have been experiencing the symptoms of cyclospora food poisoning, see your doctor. You must request a specific test, since regular stool sample tests do not include tests for cyclospora. If you do have cyclosporiasis, there are antibiotics you can take to help reduce symptoms and the length of the illness.

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