Three Rivers Cranberry Mix Recalled For Undeclared Sulfites

Three Rivers Cranberry Mix is being recalled because it may contain sulfites that are not declared on the product label, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites or who has asthma could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Shata Traders of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product is Three Rivers Cranberry Mix that is sold in 7.05 clear plastic bags. The bags have a blue banner on the top and bottom, along with some colorful art. You can see the cranberry mix through the package. The UPC number for this product is 793283751331. There is no best if used by date or expiration date on this product. It was sold at the retail level in the New York City metro area.

Sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and lab analysis found that this product has high levels of sulfites. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to cause severe reactions, including anaphylactic shock, in some asthmatics and sensitive people.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to sulfites or have asthma, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.