Alkanater Tahina Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

Phonecia Group is recalling Alkanater Tahina in Canada because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. The Tahina was sold in Quebec and Ontario at the consumer level and it may have been sold in other provinces and territories. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled product is Alkanater Tahina, sold in 454 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 6 92551 00002 0, and the codes printed on the package label are: PRO: 08/20/2018, EXP: 08/20/2020, and LOT: TT4N-180820.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation is being conducted, which may trigger the recall of other products. If this happens, consumers will be notified via the CFIA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. Throw it away in a sealed container placed into a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the pathogen. Most people recover on their own, but long term complications of this infection can be severe even after recovery, and can include reactivate arthritis, high blood pressure, irritable bowel syndrome, and endocarditis.