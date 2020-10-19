by

The Alwatania Liquid Tahina recall in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated with the addition of more products. The recalling company is Migahid & Elsawi Company Ltd. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

These recalled items were sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level. The recalled items include the previously recalled product Alwatania Liquid Tahina, in Arabic characters only, sold in 350 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 6 224007 246221 and the code is PRO : 20/05/2019 EXP : 19/05/2021. The newly recalled products include the same product packaged in 750 gram packages. The UPC number on the label for that product is 6 224007 246191 and the codes are PRO : 20/05/2019 EXP : 19/05/2021. Finally, Alwatania Liquid Tahina that is packaged in 18 kg packages is recalled. There is no UPC number on that product, and the codes are PRO : 20/05/2019 EXP : 19/05/2021. You can see pictures of the recalled product packages at the CFIA web site.

This recall warning was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens the recalled items will be listed on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. These symptoms usually start a few hours, up to 6 days, after eating food contaminated with the pathogen.