Ancient Grain Jackfruit Bowl Recalled For Undeclared Fish

Fresco Foods of Tampa, Florida is voluntarily recalling all units of Ancient Grain Jackfruit Bowl because it may contain anchovies, or fish, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who has an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Eat Fresco Ancient Grain Jackfruit bowl packaged in 14 ounce (397 grams) plastic white rectangular trays with skin vacuum seal. It is sold in the refrigerated section of the supermarket. The best if used by/freeze by date printed on the package is 9/15/2020 and before.

The company discovered that the Ancient Grain Jackfruit Bowl containing Fish was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the anchovies. The problem was caused by sourcing the wrong sub-ingredient. The company has stopped production for the item.

If you purchased this item and cannot eat anchovies, or fish, for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a garbage can, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a fish allergy can begin at any time in life with little or no warning. Those symptoms can include hives, swelling of the lips, tingling of the throat and mouth, itchy skin and a rash, runny nose, tightening of the throat, and cramps, stomach pain, nausea, or vomiting. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor.