Ancient Whole Grains Salad Recalled For Stones, Spring Rolls for Milk

Two products have been recalled in Canada: Thrifty Kitchens Ancient Whole Grains Salad for the presence of foreign material in the form of stones, which pose a choking and mouth and tooth injury hazard. And Dadi Dang Pork Spring Roll is being recalled for undeclared milk. No illnesses or injury reports were mentioned in either recall notice.

Thrifty Kitchens Ancient Whole Grains Salad was sold in British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled products are Thrifty Kitchens Ancient Whole Grains Salad that is packaged in 250 gram containers. The UPC number on that product is 774147105675. All codes up to and including Best Before 20 MR 10 are recalled. Also recalled is Ancient Whole Grains Salad sold in 5 kilogram packages. The UPC number on that product starts with 246268. All codes up to and including Best Before 20 MR 10 are recalled.

The second recall is for Dadi Dang Pork Spring Roll for undeclared milk. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

The recalled product is Dadi Dang Pork Spring Roll, sold in 455 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 6 27987 01468 6, and the code on the product is 2020/08/01. This product was sold in Alberta at the retail level.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can so people and animals can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.