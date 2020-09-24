Another Popcorn Brand Recalled in Canada For Pieces of Glass

by

Another popcorn brand has been recalled in Canada for pieces of glass. Two other brands were recalled for this foreign material contamination in the past few weeks. While those recalls were for prepared popcorn, this recall is for microwave popping corn that has not yet been prepared. This foreign material contamination poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. This microwave popcorn was sold in Quebec at the retail level.

The recalling firm is the Gilster Mary Lee Corporation. Life Smart brand (Organic) Microwave Popping Corn in two flavors is recalled for the potential of pieces of glass. The recalled items are Life Smart (Organic) Microwave Popping Corn Beer Flavor, which is packaged in 282 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the product is 0 59749 97319 9. the code on the product is the best before date, which is BB 20210711N2. Also recalled is Life Smart (Organic) Microwave Popping Corn Original. The package size of that product is 246 grams. The UPC number stamped on the product is 0 59749 97320 5. And the code on the popcorn package is also the best before date, which is BB 20210716N2.

If you purchased this product, do not prepare it and do not eat it. Throw it away after first double bagging it or wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap, ,then put it into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take the popcorn back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.