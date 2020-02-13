Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets Fish Products Recalled For Egg

by

Fresh 7 Baskets is recalling Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets fish products because they may contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serous allergic reaction if they eat these products. There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec at the retail level and may have been sold nationally. The recalled products are both Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets brand. They are Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable, sold in 270 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 6 28504 82751 2 and the code is Lot No: AIJHBD. The production date is 19 AU 24, and the best before date is 2021 AU 23. Also recalled is White Fish Ball, sold in 180 gram packages. The UPC number for that product is 6 28504 82711 6. The lot number is also AIJHBD, and the production date is 19 AU 24. The best before date is 2021 AU 23.

If you purchased these Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets fish products and are allergic to egg, don’t eat them. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

The recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. More products may be recalled in connection with this issue; they will be published on the CFIA web site.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to life-threatening. Early symptoms include itching and tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue. More serious symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, hives, difficulty breathing, and swelling of the lips, mouth, tongue, and throat. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should see a doctor.