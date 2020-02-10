Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Family Traditions Meat Company of Ackley, Iowa is recalling about 270 pounds of ready-to-eat beef stick products called Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Original because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not printed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of allergic reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product.

The fully cooked, ready-to-eat beef stick items were produced on November 14, 2019, December 3, 2019, and January 6, 2020. They have a shelf life of six months. The recalled product is Arcadia Meats Smoked Beef Sticks Original that were sold in 3 ounce and 6 ounce vacuum-package packages. The lot numbers printed on the label of this product are 31819, 33719, and 00620.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 46538” that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold at the retail level in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered by a compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ home refrigerators or freezers.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat milk, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Meanwhile, FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is telling its customers about this recall. They are also making sure that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. If a retail distribution list, which names stores that may have carried this product, is available, it will be listed on the USDA web site.