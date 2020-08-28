Back to Nature Rosemary Wheat Crackers Recalled For Milk

by

B & G Foods is recalling Back to Nature Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers because they contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk, and anyone who is lactose intolerant, may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to the company to date.

The recall only affects 1,502 cases of this product which was distributed to retail stores nationwide. The recalled product is Back to Natural Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers that are packaged in 6 ounce boxes. The UPC number on the package is 8-19898-01015-8. The best by date located on the top of the box is APR 07 2021. The crackers were distributed to customer warehouses in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The company received a consumer complaint that the foil bag within one box of Back to Nature Organic Rosemary & Olive Oil Stoneground Wheat Crackers actually contained cheese crackers. The company’s investigation revealed that there was a second bog with the same “best by” date that was inadvertently filled with a foil bag of cheese crackers.

The foil bag does correctly indicate whether the crackers are the rosemary crackers or cheese crackers. The outer box does have an allergen statement that indicates the product is “Made on the same equipment that processes milk.” But out of and abundance of caution, they are recalling all cases with this best by date.

If you bought this product and are allergic to milk or are lactose intolerant, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.