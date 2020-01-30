Banquet Mega Sandwiches Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza Recalled

by

Astrochef LLC, located in Rockwall, Texas, is recalling about 7,363 ponds of Banquet Mega Sandwiches Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza because it is mislabeled and contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The products are labeled as pepperoni stuffed pizza sandwich products but may contain meatball stuffed pizza sandwiches. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled item was produced on June 4, 2019 and July 3, 2019. It is 10-ounce retail cartons containing “Banquet Mega Sandwiches Pepperoni Stuffed Pizza.” The lot code and product date pairings on the label are: lot code “5659915510” and BEST IF USED BY date of “MAY/29/2020;” and lot code “5659918410” and BEST IF USED BY date of “JUN/27/2020.” This product has the establishment number “EST. 46299” printed on the package next to the lot code. The pizza sandwich was distributed to retail locations nationwide.

Several consumer complaints prompted this recall, that the packages actually contained meatball stuffed pizza sandwiches instead of what was printed on the label.

FSIS is concerned that some of these pizza sandwiches may be frozen in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have this product. If so, and you are allergic to soy, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

FSIS is making sure that the recalling firm is notifying customers about this issue, and is making sure that this product is no longer available on the market. If a retail distribution list becomes available, it will be posted on the USDA web site.