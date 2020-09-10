Bento Express Vegetable California Roll Recalled In Canada

by

Bento Inc. is recalling Bento Express Vegetable California Roll in Canada because it is made with salmon, pollock, and crab, or fin fish and shellfish, that are not listed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to fin fish and/or shellfish could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The product was distributed in Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan at the retail level.

The recalled 670452 77002 0 product is Bento Express Vegetable California roll, that is packaged in 200 gram containers. The UPC number on the label is 670452 77002 0, and the code on the product is 2020AU19.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat fin fish or shellfish for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away after packaging it in foil or Saran Wrap or double bagging it, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can occur at any time during the lifespan. People who are allergic to fin fish often experience skin problems such as hives, itching, or a skin rash; stuffy or runny nose or sneezing; heartaches; asthma; nausea, stomach cramps, indigestion, vomiting, or diarrhea; and anaphylaxis, which is a potentially life-threatening reaction.

Symptoms of a shellfish allergy are slightly different. Those symptoms can include hives, itching, or eczema (atopic dermatitis); swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, or other parts of the body; abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting; wheezing, nasal congestion, or difficulty breathing; and dizziness, light headedness or fainting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.