Buckhead Meat and Seafood Recalls Flounder Stuffed With Seafood

Buckhead Meat and Seafood of Houston, Inc. is recalling its Frozen Flounder Stuffed with Seafood for the undeclared allergens wheat, soy, milk, fish, and egg. While it may seem strange to recall a fish product for undeclared fish, that is the law. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, plus anyone who. is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease may have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses related to this product have been reported to date.

Flounder Stuffed with Seafood was sold to a “limited number” of consumers between April 1, 2020 andApril 16, 2020 at various locations in Harris County, Texas. Almost all of the consumers who bought this product have been identified directly, but the purchasers of less than 75 pounds of the product haven’t been identified or notified.

The recalled product is packaged in a brown cardboard box with the product. name “Flounder Stuffed With Seafood FRZN.” on the box. The item number for this product is 7126763, and the pack dates on the label range from 03/31/20 to 04/15/20.

The problem was discovered by a company employee who was evaluating the product. If you purchased this product and cannot eat wheat, soy, milk, fish, and eggs for any reason, don’t eat it. Throw. it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The symptoms of a food allergy can start suddenly at any time in life. Most food allergy symptoms include tingling of the lips, tongue, and mouth, itching, hives, swelling of. the mouth, tongue, and throat, nausea, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor.