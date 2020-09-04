Canada Peach Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 48; U.S. Numbers Unchanged

by

The Canada peach Salmonella outbreak has now sickened 48 people in that country, while the case count in the United States remains the same at 78 sick. Since the last update on August 13, 2020, there are 15 more confirmed illnesses.

Officials say that peaches imported from the United States, more specifically Wawona peaches, are the probable source of this outbreak. There is no evidence to suggest that any peaches grown in Canada are associated with illnesses. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a consumer advisory for peaches recalled by Prima Wawona that were sold from June 1, 2020 to August 22, 2020 in Canada.

The brand names of the recalled peaches are: Extrafresh, Harvest Sweet, Prima, Sweet 2 Eat, Sweet O, Sweet Value, Wawona, and Wegmans. Do not eat, use, sell, or serve any recalled peaches from Prima Wawona from the U.S., or any products made with those peaches. If you aren’t sure whether or not the peaches you have are recalled, throw them away.

The patient case count by province is: Ontario (32) and Quebec (16). The illness onset dates range from June to August 2020. Eleven people have been hospitalized because they are so sick. And the patient age range is from 0 to 91 years.

Patient isolates were tested to determine their genetic fingerprint. Investigators say that illnesses in Canada have a similar genetic fingerprint to those ill persons in the United States, which means they likely share a common source.

While anyone can get sick with a Salmonella infection, the groups most likely to have serious complications from the illness include the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and anyone with a chronic illness such as diabetes. Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, headache, nausea, stomach cramps and pain, vomiting, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody.

If you have had these peaches in your home, you should sanitize the place where they were stored, as well as countertops, fridge drawers and pantry shelves, utensils, knives, and cutting boards.

If you have eaten peaches and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this Canada peach Salmonella outbreak.