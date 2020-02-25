Celebrate Frozen Profiteroles Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Celebrate Frozen Profiteroles recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. Giant Tiger Stores in Canada is recalling Celebration Frozen Profiteroles and Eclairs from the marketplace because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. These products were distributed at the retail level in Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

The products were sold at these Giant Tiger locations in Canada:

417 Wellington St., St. Thomas, Ontario

350 Scott St., St. Catharines, Ontario

29 Chambers St., Smith Falls, Ontario

2480 Walkley Rd., Ottawa, Ontario

6061 Hazeldean Rd. Stittsville, Ontario

4501 Tecumseh Rd. East, Windsor, Ontario

330 avenue St-Laurent, Louiseville, Quebec

1254 boulevard Louis-XIV, Quebec City, Quebec

46 Robie St., Truro, Nova Scotia

The recalled products are both Celebrate brand. They are Mini Chocolate Eclairs sold in 365 gram packages, with UPC number 8 858762 720047. All codes are recalled. Also recalled is Classical Profiteroles / Classic Profiteroles, sold in 325 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 8 858762 720009. All codes of this product are also recalled.

Check to see if you have these recalled products in your home freezer. If you purchased either of these products with those specific UPC numbers, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

This recall of Celebrate Frozen Profiteroles and Eclairs was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigating into a foodborne illness outbreak. A warning was issued for these products on April 26 2019. The outbreak appears to be over and the investigation has been closed.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Symptoms usually begin 12 to 72 hours after exposure. If you have eaten either of these products and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.