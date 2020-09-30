Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Possible Methanol Contamination

by

Estado de Mexico is voluntarily recalling five lots of Cleaner Hand Sanitizer because the company detected methanol, or wood alcohol, in hand sanitizer samples manufactured at the same facility. Wood alcohol is not allowed in hand sanitizer, because it is toxic and can be absorbed through the skin. It can be deadly if consumed.

The risk statement reads, “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date DMM VISSION has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

The product is a hand sanitizer and is packaged in 500 ml and 1200 ml plastic clear bottles with white tops. The lot numbers of the recalled products are LC2020407, LC2020408, LC2020502, LC2020504, and LC2020507. This product was first distributed nationwide in the United States to wholesale distributors on April 27, 2020 and finished on June 9th, 2020.

The recalled products are all called Cleaner Hand Sanitizer. The product sizes are 1200 ml, with lot number LC2020407 and expiration date April/2021; lot number LC2020502 with expiration date May/2021; lot number LC2020504 with expiration date May/2021; and lot number LC2020507 with expiation date May/2021. Also recalled is the same product packaged in 500 ml containers, with lot number LC2020408 and expiration date April 2021.

If you purchased any of these products, do not use them. Dispose of them through your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have experienced an adverse event related to these products, you can report it to the FDA. Use the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.