Command Brands Gel AntiBac Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Methanol

Roque Plast SA de CV is voluntarily recalling Command Brands Gel AntiBac Hand Sanitizer because it may be contaminated with methanol, or wood alcohol, that is not declared on the label. The FDA may have found the ingredient when the hand sanitizer was presented for import in the United States. The final analysis hasn’t been received, but the FDA suggested the recall and the company complied.

The recalled product is Command Brands Gel AntiBac Instant Hand Sanitizer sold in 8.4 fluid ounce (250 ml) plastic bottles. The UPC number on the label is 8_52239_00689_2. The recalled lot numbers are 200371-12, 200371OH-05, 170420OH-06, and 170420OH-8. The bottle is labeled with red, blue, and yellow stripes with the words Command Brands Gel AntiBac Instant Hand Sanitizer printed in yellow and blue letters. It was distributed nationwide throughout the United States.

This product is used as a hand sanitizer for hand washing to decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water aren’t readily available. Methanol can be toxic when it is absorbed through the skin. And consumption of this hand sanitizer can result in headache, nausea, vomiting, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and death.

Children may accidentally ingest this product, and some people may drink the product as and alcohol substitute. There have not been any reports of adverse events related to the products included in this recall.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and throw it away. You can also return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.