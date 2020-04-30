Condies Foods Chicken Salad Items Are Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Condies Foods of Kearns, Utah is recalling 165 units of Condies Foods chicken salad sandwiches because they may contain soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No reports of illnesses or allergic reactions have been received by the company to date.

The recalled items are Roll chicken salad on croissant, a single item, with item number 43237 and UPC number 50777445351. Also recalled is sndw chicken sandwich on white with single item number 43559 and UPC number 50777444804. These products were distributed to Coremark Distribution centers that distribute the sandwiches to 18 stores located in Utah.

The problem is a wrong ingredient was purchased and used to make the sandwiches. It was chicken chunks containing soy. The sandwiches have code dates “USE THRU” 3/6/2020 – 05/6/2020, and “USE THRU” 03/6/2020 – 05/2/2020.

If you purchased either of these Condies Foods chicken salad sandwiches and are allergic or sensitive to soy, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The symptoms of food allergies can vary and can start at any time without warning. Most people experience tingling in the mouth, tongue, and lips; itching; hives; swelling of the mouth, tongue, and throat; nausea and diarrhea; and difficulty breathing (anaphylactic shock). If you or anyone you know has been experiencing these symptoms, they should see a doctor as soon as possible.