Consumer Reports on How To Clean Reusable Bags To Avoid Illness

Reusable bags are getting more popular as many cities and state are restricting single use plastic and paper bags. There is no doubt that these bags are better for the environment. But they can pose another hazard: food poisoning. So Consumer Reports is publishing information on how to clean reusable bags to protect yourself against foodborne illness and coronavirus.

Consumer Reports has offered information on how to shop for food and receive delivered food safety. But they have not addressed reusable bags until now.

These bags can get pretty dirty, especially if they are used to transport raw meats, poultry, shellfish, and eggs. And most people don’t even think about the possibility of getting sick from a bag.

This is a classic case of cross-contamination potential. Your hands could be contaminated simply by handling the bag. And other foods in the bag could pick up bacteria by being next to these types of foods.

One way to help prevent this is to put these foods into the plastic bags offered at supermarkets before you put them into your shopping cart.

Another tip is to use reusable plastic bags for those raw foods that can be contaminated with pathogens. Those bags should be cleaned after every use.

Fabric or cloth reusable bags can simply be put into the washing machine after each use. Use hot water and detergent to clean the bags. Dry them in the dryer.

For plastic bags, wipe them with a disinfecting wipe or spray or wash them in warm soapy water. Just remember to do this after every use, with no exceptions. The plastic bags should be air dried.

It’s also a good idea to have a selection of reusable bags. And rotate them so they will last longer. And with these tips you can help keep your family safe not only from food poisoning but from coronavirus.