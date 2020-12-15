Crafty Bubbles Wintergreen Essential Oil Recalled For Non Child Resistant

by

Crafty Bubbles Wintergreen Essential Oil is being recalled because the product is not packaged in child resistant packaging. The product contains methyl salicylate, a compound which must be in that type of packaging according to the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. This product poses a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Methyl salicylate is and external analgesic that is used to relieve minor body aches and muscle and joint pain. Methyl salicylate overdose is associated with significant toxicity even with very small amounts ingested. A 10 kg child can develop life threatening pointing with the ingestion of a small sip of preparations of methyl salicylate.

The recall is for Crafty Bubbles Wintergreen Essential Oil that is packaged in amber 15 mL and 100 mL bottles with a black continuous thread cap. “Crafty Bubbles,” “Wintergreen Essential Oil” and the volume amount are printed on the white label on the front of each bottle. You can see pictures of the products online at the CPSC.gov web site.

Consumers should immediately store this product in a safe location that is out of the reach of children. You can contact Bolek’s Craft Supplys for a full refund.

About 5,600 of these recalled items were sold at Bolek’s Craft Supplies and Hobby Lobby stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Bolek’s Craft Supplies, Notions Marting, Peterson-Arne, Hobby Lobby, and other websites from January 2009 through January 2020 for between $3 and $13. This product was manufactured in the United States.