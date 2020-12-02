Eco Baby Spoons and Other Products Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Eco Baby Spoons and Forks, Eco Feeding Spoons, and Eco Placemat Feeding Sets 4 PCS are being recalled for a possible choking hazard. These products were imported by Herobility AB of Sweden and were manufactured in China. The Feeding Set includes the Eco Feeding Spoon, which can break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard. The Eco Baby Spoons, the Eco Baby Fork, and Eco Feeding Spoon can all break apart. No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled spoons and fork are made of a plastic compound and are different from the other Herobility spoons and forks sold in the United States, which are made from plastic handles and steel implements.

The Herobility name and, in most cases, the date (month/2019) are on the underside of the recalled products. In addition to products with a date stamps of (month/2019), products with no date stamp are also included.

These items were sold online at the Herobilty website and also at Buy Buy Baby, Dillard’s, The Mama ‘Hood, Kidsland, Traveling Tikes, Adolce Baby, Mum and Mini, Earth Baby, Global Enfant, Li’l Baby Sprouts, Mariposa Hill, Macy’s, and Babylist stores nationwide from March 2019 through September 2020. The prices were about $9 for the Eco Baby Spoon & Fork, about $10 for the Eco Feeding Spoon (3 Pack), and about $50 for the Eco Placemat Feeding set 4 PCS.

Consumers should immediately stop using these items and contact Herobility to return them for a full refund or a gift card. Herobility is notifying all customers who purchased the recalled products through its website.