Expired Fresh Express Caesar Salad Recalled For Possible E. coli O26

Expired Fresh Express Caesar Salad Kits are being recalled for possible E. coli O26 contamination. The recall is for product that is eight days past its use by date. Some of this product may still be in consumers’ homes, although that is unlikely.

This salad kit was sold mostly in western and southwestern U.S. states. The “possible distribution” includes these states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

This recall is not posted on the USDA or FDA web sites, but was released by the company. The recalled product is a “limited number” of cases of expired 10.5 ounce packages of Fresh Express Kit Caesar Supreme. The use by date printed on the package is November 8, 2020. The product code is S296.

No illnesses have been reported to date to the company in connection with this recall. And no other Fresh Express products are recalled at this time.

The reason for the recall is an “isolated incident” where a single randomly selected package of the expired Fresh Express Caesar Salad tested positive for E. coli O26, one of the “Big Six” E. coli serotypes.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you purchased this product. If you did, throw it away after first double bagging the salad or wrapping it in foil or plastic wrap so other people and animals can’t access it. You and also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

Symptoms of an E. coli O26 infection begin a few days after exposure. Thee symptoms include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, severe and painful abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery.