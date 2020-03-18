FDA Updates E. coli O103 Clover Sprouts Outbreak With New Product Info

by

The FDA updated its investigation into the E. coli O103 clover sprouts outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people in five states. Yesterday, Chicago Indoor Garden recalled its products made with clover sprouts, since the FDA found the outbreak strain of E. coli O103 in a sample of the raw sprouts.

The original outbreak notice linked this outbreak to clover sprouts served on Jimmy John’s sandwiches, but there is no longer any mention of that restaurant in the outbreak notice. These illnesses are new and are not linked to the E. coli O103 outbreak in Iowa that the FDA referenced in warning letters that were sent to both Jimmy John’s and another sprouts growing company in late February 2020.

Jimmy John’s is not mentioned anymore, either in the March 13, 2020 outbreak update or the update that was released on March 17, 2020. The statement on this latest update reads, “FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating an outbreak of 14 illnesses caused by E. coli O103 in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Texas and Utah likely linked to clover sprouts. As the outbreak investigation progresses, the FDA will continue in its traceback investigation to determine where implicated sprouts have been distributed and will continue monitoring for additional illnesses associated with this outbreak.”

The recalled Chicago Indoor Garden raw sprouts products include Red Clover in 4 ounce clamshell containers, Red Clover in 2 pound boxes, Sprout Salad in 6 ounce clamshell containers, Mixed Greens in 4 ounce clamshell containers, and Spring Salad in 6 ounce clamshell containers. The products have best by dates between 12/1/2019 and 3/12/2020 and were distributed throughout the Midwest, Coosemans Chicago Inc., Battaglia Distributing, and Living Waters Farms.

Ill persons live in Iowa (3), Illinois (6), Missouri (1), Texas (1), and Utah (3). No one has been hospitalized in this outbreak.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection include a mild fever, possible vomiting, painful and severer abdominal and stomach cramps, and diarrhea that is bloody and/or watery. Symptoms usually begin a few days up to a week after someone ingests the pathogen. If you have eaten raw clover sprouts and have been ill with these symptoms, call your doctor.