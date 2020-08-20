Florance Morris Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Methanol

by

Grupo Asimex de Mexico SA de CV is voluntarily recalling all lots of FLORANCE MORRIS Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer, 70% Alcohol because it may contain undeclared methanol and may be sub-potent for ethanol content.

The recall statement reads “The use of sub-potent hand sanitizer products can have adverse health consequences related to infections. Ethanol levels below the label claim can result in a lack of efficacy. In addition, methanol has inferior antiseptic properties compared to ethanol. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all person using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, Grupo Asimex de Mexico SA de CV has not received reports of adverse events related to this recall.”

The recalled product is Florance Morris Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer packaged in 8 ounce and 1 liter containers. The sanitizer is in plastic clear bottles with flip top caps. The lot codes on the product are 200520673, 200520674, 200525677, and 200601685. This product was distributed in Florida through one distributor.

The company is notifying its distributor by recall letter and consumers through this press release. If you purchased this hand sanitizer, do not use it. Discard it according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you have had any adverse health issues after using this hand sanitizer, see your doctor. Then report the problem to the FDA using their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.either online, through regular mail, or fax.