Food Club Garlic Powder Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

B&G Foods is recalling Food Club Garlic Powder in 5.37 ounce packages and certain best by dates, because it contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. The container actually contains bacon-flavored bits, which are made with soy. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

No allergic reactions or consumer complaints related to this matter have been reported to the company to date. There is no health risk associated with this product for people who are not allergic to soy.

The recalled product, which may have been sold in retail stores nationwide, is Food Club Garlic Powder, packaged in 5.37 ounce (152 gram) containers. The UPC number on the label is 0-36800-38295-4. The best by dates are NOV 19 22 and NOV 20 22. The best by date is printed on the bottom of the container. This recall does not apply to any other best by dates, sizes, or varieties of Food Club brand products.

The company determined that 1,301 cases of bacon-flavored bits may contain some individual containers that were inadvertently labeled as garlic powder. The containers labeled as Food Club Bacon Flavored Bits correctly indicate that the containers contain bacon-flavored bits.

The recalled product packaging is clear, so it should be apparent to consumers that the mislabeled containers do not contain garlic powder. But they must be labeled correctly with the allergen statement as required by law.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to soy, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.