Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

Vegpro International says that Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The spinach was distributed in Ontario and Quebec at the consumer level. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled products are Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach sold in 312 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 8 88048 00028 8, and the code is Best Before 2020 DE 04. Also recalled is fresh Attitude Baby Spinach, sold in 142 gram packages. The UPC number printed on the label is 8 88048 00004 2, and the codes on the product are Best Before 2020 DE 04 and Best Before 2020 DE 05.

The recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation and that may lead to the recall of more products. The government is also making sure that the company is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Check to see if you have these recalled products in your home. If you do, throw them away after first wrapping them in foil or double bagging them. Put them into a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and raps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. People usually start feeling sick a few hours to a few days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.