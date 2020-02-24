Fresh Sprouts Bean Sprouts Recalled in Canada For Possible Salmonella

by

Fresh Sprouts Bean Sprouts are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The sprouts were distributed in Ontario at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is Fresh Sprouts Bean Sprouts, which were sold in 454 gram containers. The UPC number on the product is 8 27468 00100 0, and the code on the package is 20/FEB/28.

This recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food InspectionAgency is conducting a food safety investigation which may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed by a notice on the CFIA web site. The government is also verifying that industry is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. The possibility for cross-contamination is too great. Throw the sprouts away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal cramps, chills, headache, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. These symptoms usually start 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria. Most people do recover on their own without. medical treatment, but some, especially the elderly, the very young, and anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system, may become ill enough to need hospitalization. If you have eaten these sprouts and feel sick, see your doctor.