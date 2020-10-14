Great Value Organic Parsley Flakes and Others Recalled For Salmonella

by

Red Monkey Foods is recalling their organic parsley and other herb blends because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. This is part of a recall initiated by High Quality Organics (HQO). A portion of the lot recalled by HQO was supplied to Red Monkey Foods and was repackaged into consumer containers for parsley and also used to make Herbs De Provence. Some of the recalled products are Great Value Organic Parsley Flakes and O Organics Herbs De Provence. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this recall.

These products are all packaged in glass bottles. These items were sold in all fifty states and in Puerto Rico at the retail level. No other best by dates other than those listed below are recalled. You can see pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recalled items are Cost Plus World Market Herbs De Provence, packaged in 0.6 ounce jars. The UPC number is 2533 3107 and the best by date is 13 MAR 2023. Also recalled is Cost Plus World Market Organic Parsley, sold in 0.3 ounce jars. The UPC number is 2533 3251 and the best by date is 4 MAR 2023. Great Value Herbs De Provence Organic is recalled, packaged in 0.6 ounce jars. The UPC number is 0 78742 15451 0 and the best if used by date is MAR 14 2023.

Great Value Organic Parsley Flakes, packaged in 0.3 ounce jars, is recalled. The UPC number is 0 78742 15460 2 and the best if used by date is MAR 11 2023. O Organics Herbs De Provence Organic, packaged in 0.65 ounce jars, is recalled. The UPC number is 0 79893 41131 6 and the best if used by date is MAR 24 23. O Organics Parsley Organic is recalled, sold in 0.3 ounce jars. The UPC number on that product is 0 79893 41109 5 and the best if used by date is MAR 25 23. Finally, Full Circle Parsley Organic is recalled. It is packaged in 0.3 ounce jars, with UPC number 0 36800 32831 0 and best by date 11 MAR 2023.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Throw them away in a double bagged package in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these products.