H&C Food Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

H&C Food of Brooklyn, New York is recalling H&C Food enoki mushrooms for possible Listeria Monocytogenes contamination. These mushrooms were imported from Green Co. in Korea. There is a Listeria Monocytogenes outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms imported from Korea that is ongoing at this time, but no illnesses related to H&C Foods products have been reported to date.

These enoki mushrooms were sold to Great Wall Supermarket in New York, Maryland, and Virginia between February 15, 2020 and March 5, 2020. The recalled mushrooms are packaged in a 7.05 ounce/200 gram clear plastic package with a green label. The UPC number on the mushrooms is 831211204181. The mushrooms were packaged in 25 packs per 5 kg carton. The company name, H&C Food Inc. is printed on the back of the clear plastic packaging.

The recall was triggered by FDA testing, which revealed the potential contamination. The company has stopped distributing the product as an investigation proceeds.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook the mushrooms first. There is potential for cross-contamination. Throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Clean out your refrigerator with a mild bleach solution after you have discarded the mushrooms. This pathogen can grow at temperatures below 40°F, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands well with soap and water after cleaning.

If you ate any of the mushrooms watch your health for symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriage and stillbirth, even though their illness seems like a mild case of the flu. If you do get sick, contact your doctor.