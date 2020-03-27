FDA Updates Listeria Enoki Mushrooms Outbreak With Recall Information

by

The FDA has updated the Listeria Enoki Mushrooms outbreak that has sickened 36 people in 17 states with more recall information. The case counts remain the same: Arizona (2), California (9), Florida (2), Hawaii (3), Indiana (1), Kentucky (1), Maryland (2), Massachusetts (2), Michigan (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), New Jersey (1), New York (4), North Carolina (1), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3).

Another product has been recalled since the last update on March 10, 2020. Guan’s Mushrooms, sold in 200 gram packages with the UPC number 859267007013 were recalled on March 23, 2020. They were sold to distributors and wholesalers in California, New York, and Pennsylvania in white cardboard boxes with Guan’s logo in green color and code “#02473,” but could have been distributed further. Whole genome sequencing analysis is currently being conducted to determine if these products are linked to this outbreak.

On March 18, 2020, the Korean Ministry of Food and DrugSafety issued a press release about this outbreak. Four companies that export enoki mushrooms to the United States were investigated. Listeria monocytogenes was found in the mushrooms produced by two Korean firms, which were not named. The Korean government did not link these products to any illnesses in Korea.

The Korean government now recommends that enoki mushrooms should be cooked before you eat them. Starting on March 23, 2020, the Korean government will require large production companies of these mushrooms to include labeling stating that they should be cooked. It’s important to note, however, that cross-contamination between potentially contaminated food and other foods that are eaten uncooked can still occur no matter how careful you are in the kitchen.

Symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, and nausea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth, miscarriage, and premature labor if they contract this infection, and their babies can be born infected. Those women may think they have a mild case of the flu, which is how this illness presents in that group.

Thirty of the thirty-six patients have been hospitalized in this outbreak. Some of those ill persons include pregnant women. And four people have died.

If you have eaten enoki mushrooms imported from Korea and have been ill, call your doctor. You may be part of this Listeria enoki mushrooms outbreak.