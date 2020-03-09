HEB Tuscan Herb Salad Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling HEB Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad for undeclared peanuts, wheat, soy, and tree nuts, four of the major food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these foods. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product is HEB Tuscan Herb Chopped Salad with UPC number 0-41220-40989-1, and with a best by date of March 11, 2020. The code printed on the packaging is B055014 and B055015. These salads were sold at HEB stores across Texas. Dole manufactured the salad for HEB.

Only salads with specific product codes and best by dates listed are affected by this recall notice. No other HEB or Dole products are part of this recall. The product code and best by dates are on the top right corner of the front of the bag.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume peanuts, wheat, soy, and tree nuts, do. not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

The symptoms of food allergies can happen at any time without warning. Typical symptoms include tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, swelling of the throat, hives, itching, nausea, diarrhea, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.