Home Style Crab Cakes Recalled For Undeclared Wheat and Soy

Johnson Sea Products of Coden, Alabama is recalling its frozen “Home Style Crab Cakes” because they contain wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not printed on the label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or soy or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled Home Style Crab Cakes were sold in Alabama and Florida at the retail level from April 28, 2020 through May 11, 2020. The package size is 12 ounces. The Julian date of 212220 is stamped on master cases for distributors and retailers to identify the product. The crab cakes are packed in a 12 ounce black retail freezer tray. Each tray contains four 3-ounce crab cakes. The outer labeling says “Johnson Sea Products Home Style Crab Cakes” in blue, white and yellow letters.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that the wheat- and soy-containing product was distributed in packaging that didn’t reveal the presence of those ingredients. The problem happened when an out-dated sample label was used on the crab cakes that contain wheat and soy.

If you bought this product and cannot eat wheat or soy, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.