Homestead Creamery Chocolate Ice Cream Recalled For Pecans

Homestead Creamery of Wirtz, Virginia, is recalling one lot of Homestead Creamery chocolate ice cream that is packaged in quart containers because it may contain pecans, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to pecans, or tree nuts, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled item is Homestead Creamery Chocolate Ice Cream that is sold in quart size packages. The date on the product is 5/13/2021. That date is printed on the bottom of the ice cream container. The ice cream was sold in Virginia and North Carolina in May 2020 through retail stores and also through direct delivery to customers. No picture of the product is available from the FDA.

The recall was started after the company discovered that product containing pecans was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans. All of the eight major food allergens must be listed on the product label by law.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat pecans, or tree nuts, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

Symptoms of a nut allergy can begin at any time in life with no warning. Those symptoms may include abdominal pain, including cramps, nausea, and vomiting; diarrhea; difficulty swallowing; itching of the throat, mouth, eyes, or skin; nausea; shortness of breath, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor.