Hostess Raspberry Zingers Recall For Mold Updated

by

The Hostess Raspberry Zingers recall for mold is being updated with the addition of more UPC numbers, batch numbers, and best by dates. These items may develop mold before the best by date stamped on the package. These products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States. This recall does not affect any other Hostess brand products.

The newly recalled product numbers include several sizes of Hostess Raspberry Zingers. The first is multi pack fresh with UPC number 888109110604, batch numbers H062424000 H062524000, H062624000, H062724000, H070724000, H070824000, H070924000, H071024000, H071124000, H072124000, H072224000, and H072324000; and best by dates 09/07/2020, 09/08/2020, 09/09/2020, 09/10/2020, 09/20/2020, 09/21/2020, 09/22/2020, 09/23/2020, 09/24/2020, 10/04/2020, 10/05/2020, and 10/06/2020.

Also recalled is Hostess Raspberry Zingers (multi pack frozen) with UPC number 888109110604, batch numbers H062624000 and H062724000, and no best by dates. Raspberry Zingers (single serve fresh) are recalled, with UPC number 888109010089, and batch numbers H062424000, H062624000, H070724000, H070824000, H072224000, and H072324000; and best by dates 09/07/2020, 09/09/2020, 09/20/2020, 09/21/2020, and 10/05/2020 10/06/2020.

Raspberry Zingers (single serve frozen) are also recalled, with UPC number 888109010089, batch numbers H062424000, H062524000, H062624000, H070824000, H070924000, H072124000, H072224000, and no best by dates. Finally, Raspberry Zingers in single-serve 3 count case is recalled, with UPC number 888109010089, batch numbers H062424000, H062624000, H071124000, H072324000; and best by dates 09/07/2020, 09/09/2020, 09/24/2020, and 10/06/2020.

The original products that were recalled, along with their UPC numbers, batch hombres, and best by dates are published on this recall notice.

Mold on a product can make you sick because the fungus can produce toxins, so don’t eat any of these snack cakes. You can either throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.