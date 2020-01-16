by

Hyosung Hansung brand fish products are being recalled in Canada for egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the issue.

The products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. The recalled products are Hyosung Squid Fish Cake (Mild), sold in 50 x 140 gram packages. There is no UPC number on the product; but the code on the product is 2021.11.04. Also recalled is Hyosung Cheese Fish Cake (Mild), also sold in 50 x 140 gram packages, with no UPC number, and code 2021.11.04.

Also recalled is Hansung Fish Stick in 300 gram packages with UPC number 8 801074 257954 and code 2021.11.10. And finally, Hansung Fish Paste Product, which is sold in 500 gram packages, with UPC number 8 801074 257909 and code 2021.11.10, is recalled.

If you purchased these Hyosung Hansung fish products and are allergic to egg, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported in association with this issue.