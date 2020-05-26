iChoc Vegan Bars Sold in Canada May Contain Undeclared Milk

by

iChoc Vegan bars sold in Canada are being recalled because they may contain undeclared milk, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). That means that anyone who is allergic to milk, or who has lactose intolerance, could have a serious allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The bars were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan at the retail level. The bars were imported by Ecoidas in Markham, Ontario.

The recalled products are iChoc White Vanilla Vegan Bar sold in 80 gram packages. The UPC number on the package is 4 044889 002720, and the code is 12.2020 L29405 a. Also recalled is iChoc Classic Vegan – Vegan Bar made with Rice Drink, also sold in 80 gram packages. The UPC number on that product is 4 044889 002966, and the code is 11.2020 L19184. You can see pictures of the products at the CFIA web site.

This warning was triggered by consumer complaints. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation which may trigger the recall of other products. If this happens, the recalls will be published at the CFIA web site. There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

If you bought either of these iChoc Vegan Bars and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of an allergic reaction can range from tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, nausea and diarrhea, and itching and hives, to swelling of the throat and difficulty breathing. Symptoms of lactose intolerance can include gs, bloating, and diarrhea.