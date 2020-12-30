imc Wash Free Hand Sanitizer Recalled for Undeclared Methanol

by

Shane Erickson, Inc., doing business as DBA Innovative Marketing Solutions, is recalling imc Wash Free Hand Sanitizer and Thrifty White Pharmacy Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer in certain sizes because it contains methanol, or wood alcohol, that is not declared on the label. It’s illegal to put methanol in these types of products because this ingredient is toxic and can be absorbed through the skin. The recall notice did not state whether or not any adverse reactions have been reported in connection with this problem.

Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, Shane Erickson, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the product(s) of this recall.

The recalled produts are imc Wash Free Hand Sanitizer in 50 ml containers, with UPC number 8 19845 00597 8, lot number 2020/05/11, and expiration date 2023/05/10; imc Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer in 10 ml containers with UPC number 8 19845 00598 5, lot number MFG: 2020/05/10 L/N: 20200510-3, and no expiration date; and imc Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer in 300 ml packages with UPC number 8 19845 00599 2, lot number 2020/05/11, and expiration date 2023/05/10. Also recalled is Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer and Thrifty White Pharmacy Wash-Free Hand Sanitizer.

All of these products are packaged in plastic bottles. The 50 ml are in a HDPE opaque white bottle with a blue cap; the 100 ml is in a clear PET bottle with a clear cap; and the 300 ml are in a clear PET bottle with a black pump. The product can also be identified by this information on the back label: Made in China, Distributed by IMC 4284 Shoreline Dr, Spring Park, MN 55384, YUEWEIXIAOZHENGZI (2020) – 04 – No. 0023. Some of the products have custom front labels. The back label on the custom labels have the same identification information as mentioned above. The hand sanitizer was sold nationwide to wholesale and retail customers.

If you purchased any of these products, do not use them. Throw them away according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Any adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting System.