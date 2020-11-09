Isalean Shakes Added to Bar Recall in Canada For Over Fortification

by

Isalean Shakes are being added to the Isalean Bar recall in Canada for over fortification of vitamins. It can be dangerous to consume too many vitamins, especially the fat soluble vitamins A, D, and E; and minerals such as calcium and iron. The original recall issued on October 31, 2020 named two varieties of the bars. This new recall is for fifteen varieties of the shakes. There have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

These products may have been distributed nationally throughout Canada. The company name is Isagenix International LLC. All of these products are Isagenix brand.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size, UPC number, and codes, at the CFIA web site. The recalled products include the original Isalean Bars in the flavors Chocolate Cream Crisp and Chocolate Peanut Crunch, and adds Isalean Shakes flavors Creamy Dutch Chocolate, Birthday Cake Flavor, Chocolate Mint, Peach Mango, Strawberry Cream, Cookies and Cream, Salted Caramel, and Mocha, among others. All expiration or best by dates up to and including October 2023 (OC/2023) are recalled. You can see pictures of product packages at the CFIA web site.

The recall was triggered by CFIA inspection activities. A food safety investigation has been launched, which may include more recalls. If this happens the CFIA recall web page will be updated. Government is making sure that industry is removing these products from the marketplace.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away after first double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.