Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Recalled For Undeclared Methanol

Laboratorios Jalona SA de CV is voluntarily recalling all lots and all bottle sizes of Jaloma Antiseptic Hand sanitizer because it contains methanol, or wood alcohol, that is not declared on the label. There have not been any reports of adverse reactions related to this recall.

The recalled products include Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% With vitamin E, sold in 16.9 fluid ounce bottles. The UPC number on the product is 7 59684 51503 3. Lot number 0005295 expires in April, 2022, and lot number 0006373 expires in May, 2022. Also recalled is Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% With vitamin E, sold in 4 ounce bottles. The UPC number on that product is 7 59684 51502 6. The lot numbers are 0005412, which expires in April, 2022; 0007134, which expires in May, 2022; 0007834, which expires inMay, 2022; and 0009239, which expires in June, 2022.

The product is distributed in plastic bottles labeled with a red logo that has the word Jaloma written in white letters. These hand sanitizers were distributed throughout the United States.

The lot number and expiration date are stamped directly on the bottle or on the label of the 16.9 ounce HDPE bottle. The company is notifying its customers by recall letters and consumers through this press release.

Methanol is toxic and can be harmful when absorbed through the skin. If consumed, methanol can cause serious health issues such as blindness and seizures. And it can cause death.

If you purchased any of these recalled products, stop using them immediately. Throw them away according to your community’s hazardous waste disposal program, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.