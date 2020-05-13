Joe’s Potato & Onion Perogies Recall For Undeclared Milk Updated

by

The recall of Joe’s Potato & Onion Perogies for undeclared milk has been updated with new information. Milk is one of major food allergens and must be listed on a label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who has lactose intolerance could have a serious reaction. if they eat this product.

Joe’s Gluten-Free foods is recalling Joe’s Gluten-Free Foods brand Potato & Onion Perogies that are sold in 360 gram packages. The UPC number on the label is 6 28451 40002 8. The codes on the product, which have changed, are Best Before 2021SE05, Best Before 2021SE12, and Best Before 2021OC2.

Check to see if you a have this recalled product in your home, with this package size, UPC number, and best before date codes. If you do, and you can’t consume milk for whatever reason, don’t eat it. Throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint. There has been one reported reaction associated with the consumption of this product. A food safety investigation is being conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, which may issue more recalls as needed. The public will be notified by a notice on the CFIA web site.

CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from store shelves so consumers can’t buy it. That agency is also making sure that industry is informing its customers about this recall.