Kirkland Frozen Cooked Shrimp Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Kader Exports is recalling Kirkland Frozen Cooked Shrimp, along with other brands such as Aqua Star, Censea, Fresh Market, Tops, ellsley Farms, and Unistar, for possible Salmonella contamination. There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with this recall.

Frozen cooked shrimp imported by Kader Experts was tested by the FDA and found to contain Salmonella. The recall notice states, “Kader Exports did not distribute and have agreed to voluntarily destroy cooked shrimp found violative. The probable root cause for this recall is cross contamination. The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken. Based on known consumption patterns it is believed most if not all the distributed products have been consumed, and any remaining product has been placed on hold subject to further evaluation.”

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package sizes, brand names, and codes, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products include Aqua Star Reserve cooked, peeled, and deveined tail on shrimp, CENSEA Cooked, tail off, shrimp, peeled and deveined, Kirkland Signature Cooked, peeled and deveined, tail on shrimps, Unistar White Shrimp Cooked, and Wellsley Farms Extra Large cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail-on, among others. Any products that do not have the specific codes listed in the recall notice are not recalled.

If you purchased any of these frozen cooked shrimp products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal and stomach cramps and pain, and diarrhea that is bloody. Most people recover without medical attention, but some do get sick enough to be hospitalized. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see your doctor.