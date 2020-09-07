Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer Recalled, Labeled as Edible Alcohol

by

CorgioMed is recalling all lots of Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer – Aloe Vera because it is labeled as edible alcohol. This product is an alcohol based rub that is used externally to reduce bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available.

The risk statement on the recall is: “Ingesting hand sanitizer, which is intended for topical use, may result in alcohol toxicity. Symptoms of alcohol toxicity may range from lack of coordination, slowed or slurred speech, drowsiness to coma, which can be fatal. Young children may experience a sharp decrease in blood sugar which may result in death. Pregnant women who ingest alcohol have experienced birth defects and developmental disabilities. Nursing mothers who ingest alcohol in above moderate levels may see developmental, growth and sleep pattern damages in their babies and may experience impaired judgement and ability to safely care for their child. Furthermore, ingesting alcohol can affect the brain and cause impaired driving or operating heavy machinery. Alcohol can also interact with numerous drugs which may result in serious adverse effects. Ingesting alcohol by people with alcohol addiction may interfere with maintaining abstinence. Additionally, people with alcohol addiction may seek large amounts of ethanol-based hand sanitizers as a substitute. The labeling of this product as ‘edible alcohol’ may promote this behavior.”

The recalled product is Leafree Instant Hand Sanitizer – Aloe Vera, which is packaged in 100 ml bottles with UPC number 6970495860325; 300 m. bottles with UPC number 69705860318; and 500 ml bottles with UPC number 6970495860301. It was distributed nationwide through the CorgioMed web site.

If you bought this product, do not use it. Throw it away according to your locality’s hazardous waste disposal system, or take it back for a refund. The company is notifying customers by mail and is arranging for the return or disposal of all of the recalled sanitizer.

If you have experienced any adverse reactions, see your doctor. You can also report problems to the FDA via the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Program.