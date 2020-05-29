Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Nestle Prepared Foods Company of Jonesboro, Arkansas is recalling about 29,002 pounds of a chicken product that is labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo because it contains soy, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. The product is not supposed to contain chicken.

The frozen chicken products were produced and packaged on April 22, 2020. The recalled product is 9 1/4-ounce retail cartons containing the product that is labeled “Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo tender pasta with a creamy cheese sauce.” The lot codes on the product are “0113587812 A,” “0113587812 B,” “0113587812 C,” or “0113587812 D” and a date of “MAY 2021” is printed on the side of the label.

The product has the establishment number “P27333” printed on the package next to the lot code. The products were distributed in shipping cartons labeled as LC Chicken Fettuccine with the mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The firm received multiple consumer complaints that the product labeled as Lean Cuisine Fettuccini Alfredo contained chicken that isn’t mentioned on the label or in the ingredients.

FSIS is concerned that some of these mislabeled products may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you have this product. If so, you should throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

Meanwhile, the USDA is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make. sure that the product is removed from store shelves. They also want to make sure that the company is informing its customers about the recall.