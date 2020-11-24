Les Œufs Richard and Nutri Eggs Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Les Œufs Richard and Nutri Eggs are being recalled in Canada because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

These eggs were sold in Quebec at the retail level. The recalled products include only eggs from Les Œufs Richard Eggs Inc. with best before dates indicated in the table below where the lot code contains “Q29” or where there is no lot code on the package.

The Les ŒufsRichard Eggs brand recalled products include Large Size Eggs, packaged in 12 egg cartons with UPC number 0 57711 01056 9 and code 20-12-26 Q29; Large Size Eggs, Family Pack, in 18 egg cartons with UPC number 0 57711 01018 7 and codes 20-12-22 Q29 and 20-12-26 Q29; Extra Large Size Eggs in 12 egg cartons with UPC number 0 57711 01064 4 and code 20-12-26 Q29; Extra Large Size Ultra Eggs in 12 egg cartons with UPC number 0 57711 01070 5 and codes 20-12-18 Q29, 20-12-22 Q29, and 20-12-24 Q29; and Large Size Brown Eggs in 12 egg cartons with UPC number 0 57711 08056 2 and codes 20-12-24 Q29 and 20-12-30 Q29. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the CFIA web site.

Tne Nutri brand recalled eggs include Large White Eggs in 12 egg cartons with UPC number 0 61719 01121 3 and codes 20-12-22 Q29 and 20-12-24 Q29; Large White Eggs in 18 egg cartons with UPC number 0 61719 01155 8 and codes 20-12-22 Q29 and 21-01-01 Q29; and Large White Eggs in 30 egg cartons with UPC number 0 61719 01164 0 and codes 20-12-22 Q29 and 20-12-24 Q29. Finally, no name Medium size eggs, sold in 12 egg cartons with UPC number 0 60383 66415 2 and code 20-12-26 Q29 are recalled.

This recall was triggered by test results. A food safety investigation has been launched by the government which may lead to the recall of more products.

If you bought any of these Les Œufs Richard and Nutri Eggs, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly first. Throw the eggs away after first double bagging them and put them into a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling the eggs.