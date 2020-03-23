Lindt & Sprüngli Recalls Lindt Excellence 85% Chocolate Bars For Allergens

by

Lindt & Sprüngli of Stratham, New Hampshire is voluntarily recalling one lot of its Lindt Excellence 85% chocolate bars because they are wrapped in the wrong packaging, which does not declare soy and milk, two of the major food allergens, on the label as required by law. The bars are labeled Excellence 85% Cocoa, but actually contain Lindt Excellence Dark Caramel Sea Salt Bars.

Anyone who is allergic to milk or soy or who is lactose intolerant could have a severe reaction if they eat this product. No reports of illness or allergic reactions have been received to date in connection with this mislabeling product.

This product was shipped nationwide to wholesale and online retailers and sold to consumers. The recalled product is Lindt Excellence 85% Cocoa chocolate bars. The lot number on the label is L5539. The best before date on the product is 11-30-2020. And the UPC number on the label is 3746601645.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume soy or milk for any reason, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund. You can also contact Lindt USA directly for a voucher for a replacement product.

Food allergies can suddenly appear at any time in life for no reason. Typical food allergy symptoms include tingling of the lips, tongue, and mouth, hives, itching, nausea, diarrhea, swelling of the mouth, lips, tongue, and throat, and difficulty breathing. If you have been experiencing these symptoms, see a doctor as soon as possible.