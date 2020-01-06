Little Dish Fresh Food For Kids Lentil Soup Recalled

by

Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, of Lynn, Massachusetts is recalling about 200 pounds of ready to eat Little Dish Fresh Food For Kids lentil soup because it contains egg and wheat, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to eggs or wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled product was produced on December 12, 2019. It is 7-ounce polypropylene cup with film that contains “little dish Fresh Food For kids Lentils & Beef with vegetables for toddlers.” the refrigerated product has a Best Buy date of 1/10/20. The establishment number on the soup is “EST. 18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The soup was shipped to customers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., via internet sales.

A consumer complained about finding noodles in their lentil and beef soup. That triggered the recall.

If you purchased this soup and you or your kids cannot eat wheat or egg, discard it in a secure garbage can. You can also take the soup back to the place of purchase for a refund.

Meanwhile, FSIS is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the firm is notifying customers about this recall. The retail distribution list will be posted on the USDA web site if and when it becomes available.