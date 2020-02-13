Lotte Chocopie Recalled For Misbranding and Almonds

by

Lotte Int’l America Corp is recalling Chocopie that was made by Lotte Confectionary Company in Korea because it contains a small amount of almonds that are not declared on the label. Almonds or tree nuts are one of the eight major food allergens the United States requires to be identified in food. the label does state that the product is “manufactured in a facility that also processes peanut or almond.”

Anyone who eats this product may have a serious allergic reaction. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recalled precuts are Lotte Chocopie Original, sold in 12 pack containers with expiration date 06/23/2020, Chocopie Banana, also sold in 12 pack containers, with an expiration date of 04/11/2020, and Chocopie Cacao, sold in 12 pack packaging, with expiration date 04/23/2020.

The Chocopie Original is sold in an 11.85-ounce, plastic wrap package within a paper carton with UPC number 8801062160709 on the side panel and the expiration date on the side. The Chocopie Banana is also packaged in an 1185 ounce container, with UPC number 845502061407. And Chocopie Cacao is in an 11.85-ounce package with UPC number 8801062475148.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to almonds and/or peanuts, do not eat them. Throw them away, or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. The company is working with the FDA to address the issue.