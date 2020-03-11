Luigi Guffanti 1876 Taleggio DOP Cheese Recalled for E. coli Contamination

by

Taste for Luxury in Canada is recalling Luigi Guffanti 1876 Taleggio DOP a Latte crudo incarto verde cheese from the marketplace in Ontario because it may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. No illness have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The recall notice did not specify what strain of E. coli may be in the product, just that it was pathogenic.

The recalled product is Luigi Guffanti 1876 Taleggio DOP a Latte crude incarto verde cheese, sold in variable size packages. The UPC number on the product is also variable. The codes on the label are Lot: 134/20 with a best before date of 13/04/2020. This product may have been sold clerk-served from counters with or without a label or coding. There is no picture of this product available.

If you aren’t sure whether or not you purchased this particular product, contact your retailer. If they can’t confirm whether or not you bought it, and you have a similar cheese, throw it away.

Food that is contaminated with pathogenic E. coli bacteria does not look, smell, or taste different, and the texture of the food remains the same. Symptoms of an E. coli infection include nausea, vomiting, a mild fever, severe and painful abdominal cramps, and watery or bloody diarrhea. People usually start getting sick a few days up to a week after eating food contaminated with this pathogen.

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting an investigation which may lead to the recall of other products. The government is also making sure that this product is removed from the marketplace and no longer available to consumers.